Wednesday, June 10, 2020
COVID19

Bombay HC grants temporary bail to former PMC Bank director to undergo surgery

The bail was granted after a private clinic in Mulund, where he is expected to undergo Epigastric hernia surgery, submitted a pre-surgery fitness assessment test and parameter monitoring report.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: June 10, 2020 5:38:04 am
bombay high court, bombay high court grants bail to pmc bank director, pmc bank scam, pmc bank director surgery bail, indian express news The court also asked the police to keep a weekly watch on Jagdish  Mookhey’s treatment.  (File)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail for three months to Jagdish Mookhey, former director of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank and an accused in the PMC Bank fraud case.

The bail was granted after a private clinic in Mulund, where he is expected to undergo Epigastric hernia surgery, submitted a pre-surgery fitness assessment test and parameter monitoring report. The report stated that Mookhey could undergo surgery but would require some time to be fit for it in view of other medical complications that were required to be addressed.

After examining the report, Justice Bharati Dangre granted temporary bail to Mookhey on a personal bond of Rs 25, 000 and on a condition that he deposits escort fees. The court also asked the police to keep a weekly watch on Mookhey’s treatment.

