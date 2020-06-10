Bombay HC grants temporary bail to former PMC Bank director to undergo surgery

The court also asked the police to keep a weekly watch on Jagdish Mookhey’s treatment. (File) The court also asked the police to keep a weekly watch on Jagdish Mookhey’s treatment. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail for three months to Jagdish Mookhey, former director of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank and an accused in the PMC Bank fraud case.

The bail was granted after a private clinic in Mulund, where he is expected to undergo Epigastric hernia surgery, submitted a pre-surgery fitness assessment test and parameter monitoring report. The report stated that Mookhey could undergo surgery but would require some time to be fit for it in view of other medical complications that were required to be addressed.

After examining the report, Justice Bharati Dangre granted temporary bail to Mookhey on a personal bond of Rs 25, 000 and on a condition that he deposits escort fees. The court also asked the police to keep a weekly watch on Mookhey’s treatment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd