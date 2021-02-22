scorecardresearch
Monday, February 22, 2021
Bombay HC grants interim bail to Varavara Rao

Varavara Rao has been granted bail on the condition that he has to remain in Mumbai and should be available for investigation 

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
February 22, 2021 11:33:50 am
P Varavara Rao. (File)

The Bombay High Court Monday granted interim bail for six months to Elgaar Parishad accused octogenarian Varavara Rao on medical grounds. He has been granted bail on the condition that he has to remain in Mumbai and should be available for investigation

