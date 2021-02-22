Bombay HC grants interim bail to Varavara Rao

P Varavara Rao. (File)

The Bombay High Court Monday granted interim bail for six months to Elgaar Parishad accused octogenarian Varavara Rao on medical grounds. He has been granted bail on the condition that he has to remain in Mumbai and should be available for investigation

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.