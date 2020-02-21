Bombay HC grants ‘conditional permission’ to Bhim Army to hold meeting in Nagpur

The court asked the petitioners and the main speaker i.e., Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad to give a written undertaking. (Express file photo by Gajendra Yadav) The court asked the petitioners and the main speaker i.e., Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad to give a written undertaking. (Express file photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court Friday granted “conditional” permission to Bhim Army to hold its scheduled “workers meet” programme on the ground adjacent to RSS Smruti Mandir premises.

The Court’s direction came on a petition filed by the Bhim Army’s Nagpur district unit chief Prafulla Shende against the refusal by city police to grant permission to hold the programme at Reshimbag ground.

However, the court placed certain conditions on the organisation while granting permission. The bench comprising Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Madhav Jamdar ruled: “The meet shall be held for workers’ meet only and it shall not be converted into public demonstration and public protest. It will be held only between 2 pm to 5 pm on February 22 and shall not be used for any political purpose.”

The court further warned: “No inflammatory speeches and no such speeches that would tend to incite violence or spread hatred among citizens or communal ill-feelings or would lower down dignity and reputation of the citizens and nation or prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India or public order shall be given by anybody taking part in the meeting.”

The court has also directed organisers to vacate the ground “latest by 6 pm”.

The court asked the petitioners and the main speaker i.e., Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad to give a written undertaking — of which the court will be party of the undertaking— that “they would abide by and ensure compliance with the above-referred conditions to this court.”

“Any violation of any of the condition will make the violator liable for not only criminal law action but also for contempt of court action,” the bench stated.

