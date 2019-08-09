Bombay HC grants bail to three women doctors arrested in Payal Tadvi suicide case

The Bombay High Court Friday granted bail to three women doctors who were arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of their junior colleague Payal Tadvi. Justice Sadhana Jadhav granted bail to Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal, who have been imprisoned since May 29, on a cash surety of Rs 2 lakh each, reported PTI.

The bail was granted to the three accused after Special Public Prosecutor Raja Thakre informed the court that he had no objection to relief since the charge sheet in the case had already been filed. As per the High Court order, the accused doctors can not leave the city without seeking the trial court’s prior permission.

It also prohibited them from entering the premises of the civic-run B Y L Nair Hospital, where they and Tadvi worked. They have also been restrained from entering any area under the jurisdiction of the Agripada Police, where the incident took place, to ensure there was no tampering of evidence.

Following the death of Tadvi, who allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room, the three senior resident doctors had been arrested on charges of caste discrimination which apparently led to the 26-year-old’s suicide.

The 26-year-old gynaecology PG student belonged to the Tadvi Bhil Muslim community and got admission through a reserved category seat in TN Topiwala National Medical College in 2018.

