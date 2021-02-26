Bombay HC continues interim relief to Kangana Ranaut, sister till March 22

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Friday continued interim relief granted to actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel from any coercive action by Mumbai Police, in connection with a sedition case registered against the duo for alleged hateful posts on social media, till March 22.

A division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale was hearing Ranaut’s petition, seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged against the sisters for sedition and other charges. Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, representing Ranaut, told the court that the documents submitted by the complainant in the case before the Bandra Magistrate and those given to the HC did not match.

The plea also challenged the Bandra Magistrate’s order asking Mumbai Police to take cognizance of the complaint filed against the duo and the summons issued to them to appear before the police. Advocate Siddiquee submitted that the magistrate had ordered for the registration of the FIR with “haste” after deciding the complaint in a single day, adding that there was “non-application of mind.”

Calling for the scrutiny of the records based on which the FIR was registered, the bench said, “We deem it appropriate to call for records from the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Bandra, in relation to the concerned criminal complaint, which should be produced on or before March 12.”

The HC continued interim protection from arrest to the sisters till the next hearing on March 22.