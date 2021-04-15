Bombay HC asks state, temples to find solution on flood delivery for Ayambil Oli

THE BOMBAY High Court on Thursday asked the state to respond to a plea seeking delivery of “pious food” from Jain temples for Ayambil Oli Tap, a nine-day fasting festival observed by the community, beginning on April 19.

Stating that the community’s request was “reasonable”, the court asked the petitioner to find a “workable solution”. It suggested that the community volunteers can deliver the food rather than having devotees thronging the temples amid new Covid-19 restrictions in place.

A vacation bench of Justice Suresh C Gupte and Abhay Ahuja was hearing the plea filed by Shree Trust Atman Kamal Labdhisurishwarji Jain Gyanmandir Trust and Sheth Motisha Religious and Charitable Trust.

Advocate Prafulla Shah said the Trusts are not seeking permission for opening of dining halls at the temples. Additional Government Pleader Jyoti Chavan said the state would not permit take away of the food as the congregation should be avoided.

Justice Gupte said: “There should be no congregation. We can find a workable solution since your community consists of many good people who can consider and communicate.”

AGP Chavan said this should not be considered as a bias by the state for one community as question of entry to temples does not arise in the present case. She referred to a decision of another HC bench wherein it refused permission to Jumma Masjid of Bombay Trust that had sought 50 devotees be allowed at the mosque to offer prayers during the Ramazan month.

The bench said it will consider the plea next on Friday.