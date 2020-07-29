Bombay HC asks state about mechanism adopted to ensure pvt hospitals don’t overcharge for PPE kits

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sarang V Kotwal heard, through video-conference, a public interest litigation. (File) A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sarang V Kotwal heard, through video-conference, a public interest litigation. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought to know from the Maharashtra government if it had any mechanism in place to ensure that private hospitals and nursing homes did not overcharge for personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and other protective gear.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sarang V Kotwal heard, through video-conference, a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Abhijeet Mangade stating some private hospitals were overcharging patients admitted for Covid-19 and non-Covid treatment, for ancillary items including PPE kits, gloves and N95 masks.

The bench asked the state government if it was monitoring such private hospitals and nursing homes and sought to know if there was any regulatory mechanism adopted.

