Bombay HC allows Goa govt to issue licences for beach shacks

The Bombay High Court at Goa on Monday allowed the state government to issue temporary licences for the setting up of shacks selling food and beverages on beaches.

“The tourist season having commenced in the state of Goa, and keeping in view the large employment generated, we dispose of the petition staying the operation of the NGT (National Green Tribunal) order to the State of Goa,” the order reads.

“We permit the state to implement the shack policy 2019-22. We would request the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority to finalise for the state of Goa the Coastal Zone Management Plan as soon as possible and preferably by the date specified by the NGT,” it also states.

Noting that the shacks are erected with eco-friendly material such as wood, bamboo and palm leaves, the court observed that the shacks have existed for decades and there is no evidence of adverse impact on the environment on account of the shacks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Mahesh Sonak was hearing a petition by activists challenging a NGT order which had stalled the issuing of licences to beach shacks till the state government submits a Coastal Zone Management Plan. The Goa government was to submit the plan by August 30, with the NGT ordering that no licences should be given to set up shacks until submissions are given.

While the licences are given by the tourism department, the petitioners complained that none of the ecological measures are ever in place.