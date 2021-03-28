Bombay fire: Civic body denied nod to hospital thrice in 10 yrs; granted due to Covid

On April 27, 2020, setting aside pending issues, then municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi gave special permission to grant exclusive OC for the third floor, where the hospital was in existence since 2014.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which had granted a provisional occupancy certificate (OC) to Sunrise Hospital in April last year, citing Covid-19 pandemic and “exceptional circumstances”, had rejected a similar proposal by the hospital three times in the last 10 years. The proposals were rejected in view of the violations noticed by the BMC in Dreams Malls, where the hospital was to be set up on the third floor.

HDIL which built Dreams Mall in March 2011, had received approval from the BMC to construct the hospital on the third floor of the mall.

IN 2011 and 2016, HDIL had sought an occupancy certificate for the hospital. Dr Nikita Trehan of M/s Privilege Health Care Services Private Limited, which is now running the hospital, had approached the BMC twice, in 2018 and 2019, for a similar approval. All of the representations were made before then municipal commissioners.

Due to the seriousness of violations, the granting of OC required special approval from the municipal commissioner.

On April 27, 2020, setting aside pending issues, then municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi gave special permission to grant exclusive OC for the third floor, where the hospital was in existence since 2014. “In view of the exceptional circumstances of Covid epidemic, all hospitals need to be mobilised,” he wrote.