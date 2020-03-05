Bombay Bar Association on Justice Arun Mishra’s PM praise: ‘Such comments shake confidence in higher judiciary’

The Bar Association of India expressed “deep concern and dismay” over Justice Arun Mishra’s praise. (File) The Bar Association of India expressed “deep concern and dismay” over Justice Arun Mishra’s praise. (File)

The Bombay Bar Association (BBA) passed a resolution on Thursday strongly condemning senior Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra’s praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an international judicial conference last month.

The BBA, in its resolution, said it “deprecates” the conduct of Justice Mishra, of making “obsequious” remarks about the prime minister, and they were “improper” and “unnecessary”.

Delivering the vote of thanks at the inaugural function of the International Judicial Conference on February 22, Justice Mishra had referred to Modi as an “internationally acclaimed visionary” and a “versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally”.

After the Bar Association of India expressed “deep concern and dismay” over Justice Mishra’s praise, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) also expressed “deep sense of anguish and concern”. Taking a cue from SCBA’s statement, the BBA passed a resolution with majority in a meeting on Thursday afternoon and resolved that it is “regrettable” that such remarks were made at an international event in the presence of senior cabinet ministers, including the Union law minister, former and current judges of the apex court and visiting members of the international legal community.

“The Union of India is one of the biggest litigants and it is imperative that the judiciary is and appears to be objective in its approach to the members of the executive, both within and outside the courtroom,” the resolution stated.

It added, “Comments of this nature shakes the confidence of members of the legal profession and the public at large in the independence and integrity of higher judiciary.”

The BBA also condemned and “disowned” the remarks of Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, who on February 26 had termed as “myopic mindset” the criticism of Justice Mishra by the SCBA.

