Air India’s Mumbai-Newark flight makes precautionary landing in London due to bomb scare

Air India 191 Mumbai-Newark flight has made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport due to a bomb threat, the airlines announced on Twitter. United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence said that British fighter jets safely escorted the Air India plane to Stansted airport.

“AI 191 Mumbai-Newark of June 27 has made a precautionary landing at London’s Stansted airport due to a bomb threat,” the airline said on Twitter. However, Air India later deleted its tweet.

The London Stansted Airport, in a statement, said that the flight landed at around 10:15 hours approximately with the Essex Police in attendance. It added that the flight was parked on an isolated stand, away from the normal airport operations.

“An Air India Boeing 777 diverted into London Stansted Airport at approximately 1015 and landed safely with Essex Police in attendance. It is parked on an isolated stand away from the normal airport operations,” the airport wrote on Twitter.

“Our runway has now re-opened and is fully operational following a precautionary landing of Air India flight,” it added.