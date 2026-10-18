‘Last warning’: Gangster Anil Pandit claims Tiger Shroff firing, warns Salman Khan

A US-based gangster, Anil Pandit, has claimed responsibility for the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. This comes three months after shots were fired outside a gym owned by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.

In an audio clip received by multiple security agencies after the incident, Pandit is heard claiming responsibility, threatening the film industry and warning Bollywood star Salman Khan. He asked Khan to apologise to his elder brother Lawrence Bishnoi and to the Bishnoi community.

Pandit, a native of Haryana’s Panipat, is believed to have travelled to the United States via the dunki route in 2024 and begun working for the Bishnoi gang, according to a source.