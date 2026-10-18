‘Last warning’: Gangster Anil Pandit claims Tiger Shroff firing, warns Salman Khan

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Pandit, a native of Haryana's Panipat, is believed to have travelled to the United States via the dunki route in 2024 and begun working for the Bishnoi gang, according to a source.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 18, 2026 10:20 PM IST
Gangster Anil Pandit (left); and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff (right)Gangster Anil Pandit (left); and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff (right)
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A US-based gangster, Anil Pandit, has claimed responsibility for the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. This comes three months after shots were fired outside a gym owned by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.

In an audio clip received by multiple security agencies after the incident, Pandit is heard claiming responsibility, threatening the film industry and warning Bollywood star Salman Khan. He asked Khan to apologise to his elder brother Lawrence Bishnoi and to the Bishnoi community.

Pandit, a native of Haryana’s Panipat, is believed to have travelled to the United States via the dunki route in 2024 and begun working for the Bishnoi gang, according to a source.

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Before leaving for the US, he faced no criminal cases, the source said. Around eight months ago, however, he is said to have replaced another gang member, Randeep Malik, and multiple cases have since been registered against him.

“He is not in direct touch with Lawrence and is getting orders from Hari Chand Jaat, alias Harry Boxer, who has been operating from the US since 2022. Boxer was previously booked in multiple cases of extortion, robbery and attempted murder across Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi,” the source added.

In the audio clip, Pandit says: “I and my elder brother, Harman Sandhu, took responsibility for the firing incident on Tiger Shroff’s car. We advised him, but he did not understand. In the whole film industry, whosoever will work separately from us and along with Salman Khan, we will kill them. It’s the first and last warning.”

In the clip, he also threatens Salman Khan and his family members with dire consequences if he does not apologise to Lawrence and the Bishnoi community.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff shot at in Mumbai: When the underworld turned its guns on Bollywood

On June 11, the firing was reported around 4 am outside 24HS Fitness Gym in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, owned by Guru Randhawa. Police said two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at the gym. No injuries were reported, and seven empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. Police later arrested the shooters.

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The Indian Express has earlier reported that various threats were received by Bollywood celebrities after the firing outside director Rohit Shetty’s residence on February 1, with a total of three persons, including actor Ranveer Singh, actor Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and one other person – claimed to have received threats. One common pattern in all the threats was that the senders posed as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

 

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