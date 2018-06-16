Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal accused of molesting woman, thrashing her friend

The incident took place on Thursday night. (Jubin Nautiyal) The incident took place on Thursday night. (Jubin Nautiyal)

A woman and her male friend have approached police in connection with an alleged molestation incident involving Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal that took place during a party at a Dehradun-based hotel. The man has alleged that his friend — in her late 20s — was molested by Nautiyal and he was also beaten up by the singer and 20 other men, when he objected. The incident took place on Thursday night.

The complaint was lodged on Friday at Vasant Vihar police station.

However, in a counter-complaint filed at the police station, Nautiyal has alleged that the two had “gatecrashed my private party”.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Nautiyal mentioned that they were not invited to the private party and hours after they were asked to leave, they followed the singer’s car and damaged the vehicle.

“I was in Dehradun to celebrate my birthday with my family. I had booked a hotel where I had organised a private birthday party (on Thursday night). After a man and a woman, who were not invited to the party, were spotted, the security persons asked them to leave the hotel. That’s all the happened,” Nautiyal said.

Station Officer (SO) at the Vasant Vihar police station, Hemant Khanduri said, “The police is verifying the details of the incident. An FIR will be registered once the facts related to the incident become known.”

