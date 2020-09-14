Drug addiction in film industry, NCB doing good work: Ravi Kishan in Lok Sabha

The actor also appreciated the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for doing a good job in unearthing the drug mafia in the country. (File)

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan Monday claimed Bollywood has been grappling with drug addiction and praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for its “very good work”.

Raising the issue during the Zero hour in Lok Sabha, Kishan said that drugs are being smuggled from China and Pakistan and that there is a “conspiracy by the neighbouring countries to destroy the youth.

“We know the problem of drug trafficking and drug addiction is increasing. In this conspiracy, our neighbouring countries are involved… Drugs come to this country via China and Pakistan. Our film industry too is affected,” the BJP MP told the Lower House.

Parliament Monsoon Session: Follow LIVE updates here

Without mentioning the actor Rhea Chakraborty, the Bhojpuri star also appreciated the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for clamping down on offenders.

“Several people have been apprehended, NCB is doing very good work. I urge central govt to take strict action, apprehend the culprits soon, give them befitting punishment and bring an end to conspiracy of neighbouring countries,” Kishan added.

The MP’s remark comes amidst NCB’s probe of the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The agency has arrested several people including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant’s house manager. It has so far made 10 arrests in the case with three accused currently out on bail.

Rhea, who is currently lodged in Byculla women’s jail, has claimed in her bail plea, which was rejected by a special court, that there was no charge of consumption, possession or seizure of drugs against her and Showik and that the NCB is “deliberately vague and silent” on the amount of financing, quantum of drugs and type of drugs she is alleged to have procured and financed.

She has also claimed that she has been subjected to investigation by three agencies, along with a “substantial media trail”, which has taken a severe toll on her mental health.

Earlier, the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police has also arrested Kannada film actor Ragini Dwivedi on charges of association with an international drug peddling racket that revolved around supplying psychedelic drugs to customers at big-ticket events like rave parties.

(Inputs from PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.