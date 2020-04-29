Irrfan will be remembered for his versatile performances: PM Modi

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday expressed his condolence over the death of actor Irrfan Khan, saying he will be “remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums”.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre.

“Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” PM Modi tweeted.

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condoled the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, describing him as one of the most exceptional actors. “Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 29, 2020

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot described Irrfan as one of the country’s most versatile actors. In a tweet, Gehlot said, “I am saddened and shocked to know about the untimely demise of one of our country’s most versatile actors, Irrfan Khan. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May God give them strength”.

#IrrfanKhan was one of the most talented actors of Rajasthan, who rose to heights on basis of his acting. He would always remain an inspiration for theatre artists & budding actors in #Rajasthan. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2020

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief over the death of Irrfan Khan. Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of Hindi cinema, the governor said in his condolence message. “Irrfan Khan was a talented actor who was sensitive to the concerns of society. Known for his versatility, Irrfan Khan immortalised various roles in films and television serials with his passionate acting,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also condoled Khan’s death, saying he was a hard-working and multifaceted artist whose journey from the Indian cinema to Hollywood was an inspiration to budding actors.

Irrfan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after a long battle with cancer. The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 and had been travelling to London for his treatment.

His last Hindi film was Angrezi Medium, which released on March 13 this year. But due to ill health, Irrfan did not promote the film. Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and his two children, Babil and Ayan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd