Boeing: Super Hornet clears ski-jump test, suitable for Navy carrier

The demonstrations show the Super Hornet will do well with the Navy’s STOBAR system, Boeing said in a statement.

American aircraft giant Boeing Monday said that its F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet has successfully performed the ski-jump, making it suitable for the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier. “F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet will offer the Indian Navy advanced warfighter technologies, superior economics and enhance naval aviation cooperation with the US Navy,” it said.

“Boeing and the US Navy proved recently that the F/A-18 Super Hornet can operate from a ‘ski jump’ ramp, demonstrating the aircraft’s suitability for India’s aircraft carriers,” it said in a statement. “The demonstrations, held at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD, show that the Super Hornet would do well with the Indian Navy’s Short Take-off but Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) system and validate earlier simulation studies by Boeing.”

“As part of Boeing’s proposed ‘By India, for India’ sustainment program, the Block III Super Hornets can be serviced in partnership with the Indian Navy as well as India and US based partners throughout the lifecycle of the aircraft,” Boeing said.

“The first successful and safe launch of the F/A-18 Super Hornet from a ski-jump begins the validation process to operate effectively from Indian Navy aircraft carriers,” Ankur Kanaglekar, Head India Fighters Sales, Boeing Defense, Space and Security said.

Boeing is offering the F/A-18 Super Hornet in single seater (E-Variant) and two-seater variant (F-Variant) to the Navy. Kanaglekar said that it will act as a force multiplier for the Navy as “it can interface with (Navy’s) P-8I aircraft and other US origin assets”.

