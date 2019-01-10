Teen’s body found in Gaya: Police suspect honour killing, parents arrested

After the body of a teenaged girl was found with multiple injury marks on January 5, Gaya police have arrested the parents of the girl and a friend of theirs on suspicion of it being a case of honour killing. The girl’s family, however, has alleged that the girl was killed after being gang-raped. The police said the postmortem report is yet to be submitted.

The matter came to light after hundreds of people took out a protest march Wednesday evening demanding a speedy investigation in the case. The protesters alleged the girl had been “raped and murdered”. The girl’s family has not named any suspect.

A missing report was lodged at the police station by the girl’s father on January 4 in which he stated that his 16-year-old daughter went missing on December 28.

A relative of the girl said: “The family first thought it could be a case of elopement. But when the girl did not return after three-four days, a missing report was lodged. The badly decomposed body of the girl was found from a field, barely 700 metres from her house, on January 5. She worked at a weaving unit in the locality. She was possibly kidnapped on her way home”.

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Mishra told The Indian Express: “It looks to be a case of honour killing. When we first tried to meet the girl’s family, we were not allowed. When the police talked to the family, the girl’s younger sister said the girl had returned on December 31 after she had gone missing on December 28. As the girl was last seen with a friend of the girl’s father, we have arrested him and the girl’s parents.”

The SSP also denied the use of acid to burn the girl’s face as alleged by the family. “A doctor who examined the body denied any acid burns. We are waiting for the postmortem report to move forward. As of now, we suspect honour killing,” said SSP Mishra.