Body of student from Vadodara who died in Poland to be brought home

Manav Patel, 25, pursuing his post graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from an institute in Poland, had died on May 9, due to acute kidney damage. Manav Patel, 25, pursuing his post graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from an institute in Poland, had died on May 9, due to acute kidney damage.

The body of a student from Vadodara who succumbed to renal ailments in Poland will be brought home early Monday morning amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions on foreign air travel.

His body is expected to arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in a Turkish cargo flight at 2.30 am on Monday from where his family will be allowed passage via road till Vadodara in an ambulance to perform the final rites here in the city.

Manav Patel, 25, pursuing his post graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from an institute in Poland, had died on May 9, due to acute kidney damage.

He was under treatment at LTE O hospital in Poland where he had succumbed to his illness. He is survived by his parents and sister.

The family residing in Gotri area of the city had then through a Vadodara based advocate approached the district, state and central authorities to help facilitate the process of bringing the body back from Poland. The matter was immediately taken up by the Ministry of External Affairs, which had contacted the Embassy of Poland and the Consul General from Warsaw to fasten the process.

“The body will arrive after midnight but since it is a non-Covid case we are not directly involved. The matter is being handled by the state and central departments concerned and the ministry. We will be ensuring that they reach Vadodara from airport,” said VMC Commissioner, Nalin Upadhyay.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.