Body of second abducted Gujjar man recovered in Kashmir

The body of the second Gujjar community member — both of whom were abducted reportedly by militants on Monday — was recovered from a forest area in Tral, Pulwama district of Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

The body of the first man was found on Monday night itself. “We recovered one body last night and another body was recovered today morning (Tuesday),” Superintendent of Police (SP) Awantipora police division Tahir Saleem told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

“Both of them have been killed by militants. The bodies have bullet injuries,” he said. According to the police, those abducted were identified as Abdul Qadeer, a resident of Rajouri in Jammu division, and Manzoor Ahmad, a resident of Khanmoh,Srinagar.

Both had gone to the area with their flock of sheep, Saleem said.

The bodies were recovered in the Nageberan forest of Tral. It takes at least a day to reach the spot from the main town of Tral, officials told the media.

“Other nomads in that area came to report the matter to the police. We have now recovered both the dead bodies,” Saleem said.

“Dead bodies of both the abducted civilians were handed over to legal heirs after completion of medico legal formalities,” the release said, adding that a case has been registered at Tral Police Station.

A J&K Police spokesperson said in release on Tuesday evening that “terrorists” kidnapped the “two civilians”.