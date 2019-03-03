Body of Pakistani prisoner killed in jail handed over to family at Wagah

A day after Pakistan released Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the body of a Pakistani prisoner, who was killed in Jaipur jail, was handed over to his family at Wagah border on Saturday.

Shakirullah (50), who was facing 20 years’ sentence, was killed February 20 in brawl with other inmates allegedly over the volume of a television set.

The family of Shakirullah, who belonged to Sialkot district, along with Additional Home Secretary of Punjab, Pakistan retired Captain Fazeel Asghar, received the body from the Indian officials at Wagah border, official sources said. Jail officials from Rajasthan were also present.

Pakistan had expressed concern and sought a response from India on the incident, according to PTI. Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said he was beaten to death by a group of Indian inmates in retaliation to the Pulwama incident.

Rajasthan DG Prisons, N R K Reddy had said four convicts were watching television when the incident happened.