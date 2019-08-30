Body of man recovered two days after he was swept away in Dev river

Two days after a man was swept away along with his car in the Dev river, his body was fished out Thursday morning by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue teams.

Chetan Thankkar (36) was on his way to supply medicines to a doctor in Vyara village of Waghodia on Tuesday when heavy rain lashed the district.

NDRF teams were deployed to look for him on Tuesday and Wednesday but as it continued to pour, they couldn’t find him. His body was recovered Thursday morning as the water level decreased after the rain ceased. However, his car is yet to be traced.

“We had been looking for him since Tuesday but the heavy current of the water and rain were causing hindrance to the rescue operation. We resumed operations Thursday morning after the rain stopped and the water level in the river decreased. We have handed over the body to his family after verification. His car is yet to be traced,” said B H Rathod, sub-inspector, Waghodia. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Waghodia police station.