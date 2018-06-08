Body of man found in servant quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan

A security personnel at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A man, who worked at the President’s Secretariat, was found dead in the servant quarters. (Express Archive) A security personnel at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A man, who worked at the President’s Secretariat, was found dead in the servant quarters. (Express Archive)

The body of a man was found inside the servant quarters of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, police said Friday. The man was a Class IV employee and worked at the President’s Secretariat. He was unwell for some time, they added.

Yesterday, a foul smell was emanating from the servant quarters, following which the neighbours alerted the police. The room was found to be locked from inside, police said.

The body was sent for autopsy and no foul play was suspected, they said.

Police suspect that the body was lying there for two-three days and the man’s family was out of town.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App