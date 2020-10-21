Body of girl who went missing in Barabanki found; post-mortem says she drowned

The FIR was registered on Saturday under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), said Additional SP Ram Sewak Gautam, also the interim SP of the district.

Two days after an FIR was registered against a youth for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl, her body was found in a canal in Barabanki district on Monday.

Police claimed to have found no injury marks on the body, and a post-mortem report confirmed drowning as the cause of death. Police said they had arrested the accused based on a complaint by the girl’s father.

The FIR was registered on Saturday under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), said Additional SP Ram Sewak Gautam, also the interim SP of the district.

In the FIR, the girl’s father alleged that she had left her house on October 15 to fill an online form from a Janseva Kendra, but did not return.

Her family accused a 19-year-old youth of kidnapping her.

IG of Ayodhya Range Sanjeev Gupta said the post-mortem report had confirmed ante-mortem drowning as the cause of death, and viscera of the girl had been preserved.

In a separate case, a decomposed body of an unidentified, middle-aged woman was found in the district. Gautam said the body appeared to be around 10-12 days old.

“The body is badly decomposed to its skeleton. We did not find any document or piece of evidence on the body to identify it. We will send the bones for testing, and this may give us some clues,” he said.

