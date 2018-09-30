Body of child feared drown during Ganesh festival found

The body was fished out near Governor’s house in Walkeshwar (Representational Image) The body was fished out near Governor’s house in Walkeshwar (Representational Image)

Mumbai Police on Saturday fished out the body of a three-and-half-year-old boy near Governor’s house in Walkeshwar.

The deceased, Saeesh Marde, a Palghar resident, drowned after his boat capsized at Girgaon Chowpatty during Ganpati celebrations on Monday. Mumbai police had earlier registered a case of kidnapping. An officer from DB Marg police station said, “After the boat capsized, we had conducted a thorough search operation and a special team of scuba divers along with helicopters were roped in. We scrutinised the CCTV cameras as well, to check whether Marde was kidnapped.”

On Saturday, Mumbai police sought special permission to complete their search operation, during which his body was located near Raj Bhavan.

