Saturday, September 29, 2018
Body of child feared drown during Ganesh festival found
Body of child feared drown during Ganesh festival found

The deceased, Saeesh Marde, a Palghar resident, drowned after his boat capsized at Girgaon Chowpatty during Ganpati celebrations on Monday. Mumbai police had earlier registered a case of kidnapping

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: September 30, 2018 2:27:35 am
Mumbai Police on Saturday fished out the body of a three-and-half-year-old boy near Governor’s house in Walkeshwar.

The deceased, Saeesh Marde, a Palghar resident, drowned after his boat capsized at Girgaon Chowpatty during Ganpati celebrations on Monday. Mumbai police had earlier registered a case of kidnapping. An officer from DB Marg police station said, “After the boat capsized, we had conducted a thorough search operation and a special team of scuba divers along with helicopters were roped in. We scrutinised the CCTV cameras as well, to check whether Marde was kidnapped.”

On Saturday, Mumbai police sought special permission to complete their search operation, during which his body was located near Raj Bhavan.

