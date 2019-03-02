Body of Army jawan recovered from avalanche site in Himachal Pradesh

The body of an Army jawan trapped in an avalanche in Namgia Dogri in Kinnaur district since February 20, was recovered on Saturday.

Rajesh Rishi (25) was among the jawans who were deployed in Shipki La along the Himachal Pradesh-China border in Kinnaur district, and were hit by an avalanche at Namgia Dogri near Shipki La on February 20.

Rajesh’s body was recovered on Saturday morning by the search and rescue team deployed at the avalanche site. The body was then taken to a government hospital in Kinnaur district’s Pooh sub-division for post-mortem, said Sakshi Verma, Superintendent of Police, Kinnaur district.

Rajesh, a resident Nalagarh area in Solan district, was married in December last year and had resumed duty in January 28, this year, his paternal uncle Randeep Singh said.

“His (Rajesh’s) parents and wife are unaware of Rajesh’s death. No one who is aware of the death has been able to muster the courage to tell them,” Randeep said.

SP Verma said, “The body will be taken to the jawan’s home in Nalagarh area on Sunday where the final rites will take place.”

Another jawan – Rakesh Kumar (41) – was rescued but he had succumbed to injuries from the avalanche on February 20 itself. Rakesh was from Ghumarpur village in the state’s Bilaspur district.

While two bodies have been recovered thus far, search and rescue operations, for which teams from the Army, the ITBP, and Kinnaur district administration are currently deployed, have been ongoing to search for the remaining four jawans.