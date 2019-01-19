J-K: Two bodies recovered from avalanche-hit Khardung La, toll reaches seven

The death toll has climbed to seven after two more bodies were recovered on Saturday from the site where an avalanche hit two trucks in Khardung La in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region, the Army release said.

“The search and rescue teams were able to extricate the bodies of two more civilians today, thus bringing the total number of bodies recovered so far to seven,” the release said.

On Saturday, the Khardungla rescue operations re-commenced at first light to search for the missing five civilians who were buried under the avalanche. Rescue teams from the Fire and Fury Corps, mustered from the Base Camp and Avalanche Panther teams from Shyok Axis of the Siachen Bridge along with the help of rescue dogs and deep search radars, carried out the search.

Braving the harsh terrain and inclement weather conditions, the troops carried out the daunting task. They also conducted an aerial assessment of the incident site and issued further necessary directions to undertake the search operations smoothly.

The incident, which took place when civilians were digging snow in the area, triggered a snow slide, thus burying them. The minimum temperatures at most places in the Valley had increased after Kashmir witnessed a bout of snowfall on Wednesday.

According to PTI, authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident. Leh Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa has constituted an enquiry committee comprising Assistant Labour Commissioner Ghulam Nabi Tak and tehsildar Gurmet Namgail to conduct an investigation into the matter.