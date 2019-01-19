Bodies of teen siblings killed in US fire reach Telangana

The bodies of three teenaged siblings from Telangana, who were among four people killed in a fire at a house in Tennessee, USA, two days before Christmas, have been brought here, family members said. The family members and officials from Telangana state minorities commission were among those who received the bodies at the international airport in Telangana on Friday.

Advertising

The deceased were Sathwika Sharon Naik Kethavath (17), Aaron Suhas Naik Kethavath (15) and Joy Suchitra Naik Kethavath (14), a family member K Prem Kumar said.

A service was held at the Narayanguda Baptist Church here after which the bodies were taken to their native place in Nalgonda district.

The funeral service was conducted in the district Saturday, Kumar said. The Telangana government had made the arrangements to bring the bodies back. A statement from the Coudriet’s church had earlier said, “A fire started around 11 pm at the Coudriet home on December 23. The Coudriet family was hosting, housing, and celebrating Christmas with the three teenagers attending an academy in the US.

Advertising

The Naik family are missionaries in India, who the church supports.