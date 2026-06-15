Bodies of six Naga men identified, handover may take time: Manipur minister

The six Naga men, including two pastors, and their family members were kidnapped on May 13.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Sunday said that the identification process of the six Naga men whose bodies were recovered on June 10 has been completed.

The Home Minister told reporters in Imphal, “The bodies have not been handed over so far because the apex Naga body (United Naga Council) has placed certain demands before the Manipur government, which are being examined. It may take some time before the bodies are handed over.”

Responding to questions regarding the demand by Naga organisations for the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups, Govindas said the matter does not fall solely within the state government’s jurisdiction and that the Government of India is also involved. “So, we are discussing the matter,” he said.