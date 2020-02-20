Bodies of 2 youths who drowned in canal found

In both cases, the Vadodara rural police has registered cases of accidental deaths. (Representational Image) In both cases, the Vadodara rural police has registered cases of accidental deaths. (Representational Image)

Two days after two youths had drowned in the Narmada canal near Bhimapura and another minor was rescued, the bodies of the former were retrieved on Wednesday.

Laxman Parmar (16), along with his friends Gopal Parmar (19) and Vaibhav Valand (21), all natives of Kosindra village, were on their way to Vadodara when their motorcycle had slipped and plunged into the canal on Monday morning. While Laxman was saved, Gopal and Vaibhav were swept away with the currents.

Teams of fire officials, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local swimmers were roped in to help find the missing persons, but the search yielded no results till late Tuesday evening. The two were presumed to be dead. The bodies were finally found on Wednesday morning, seven kilometre downstream from the point of drowning.

While Gopal’s body was found near Akhand village, Vaibhav’s body was found from the stretch between Akhand and Bhimapura village.

Another 19-year-old boy, identified as Mahesh Bhoi, had also drowned in the same canal near Bhimapura on Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, Bhoi had entered the waters to wash his feet and hands when he slipped into the canal. Fire officials had immediately rushed to the spot but Bhoi could not be rescued.

In both cases, the Vadodara rural police has registered cases of accidental deaths.

