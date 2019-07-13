Bodies of 2 children found in Jharkhand: Kin claim human sacrifice, cops say sexual abuse

The fear of ‘human sacrifice’ gripped a village in Latehar district on Friday when the beheaded bodies of two children — a girl aged 5 and a boy aged 10 — were found buried under sand. Police said one of the severed heads has been found so far.

A 40-year-old shopkeeper from the village has been arrested for the murders and a case has been filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said police.

According to the mother to the girl victim, the 5-year-old visited the accused’s shop on Wednesday morning. “She did not return and we thought that she had gone to a relative’s house. When she did not return the entire day, we started looking,” said the mother.

The father of the 10-year-old boy said the accused was friendly. “He used to borrow my motorcycle. On Tuesday night, he borrowed my mobile phone as he wanted to speak to his in-laws. However, he did not return it and I asked my son to get it on Wednesday morning.”

He added that when the son did not return, he assumed the boy was playing games on the phone. “In the afternoon (Wednesday), I asked the accused whether he gave my mobile to my son. He said yes and I left. The accused came to my house and took my motorcycle. Till then, I did not doubt him,” the father said.

Latehar Superintendent of Police Prashant Anand said there was no evidence to suggest a human sacrifice but it was a case of “sexual abuse followed by two murders”.

“There is a belief among some of the villagers of the killings being a human sacrifice, but there are no signs of it. The accused told us that he pulled the girl in with an intent to abuse her and then the boy arrived. He took both of them to his house and then stripped and abused them,” the officer said.

The parents of the both the children, however, refuse to believe their children were murdered after being abused. “There were blood spots everywhere, there were diyas (lamps) and rice scattered. The bodies were buried at one place and the one of the heads a few metres apart…Why do all this if it was not a sacrifice? He could have easily buried the body somewhere else. Why did he bury it in his own backyard?” asked the mother of the girl.

Incidentally, it was the boy’s father who raised the alarm after he visited the home of the accused. There, he saw a mound of sand in the backyard and blood. “When I inquired, he said that he had sacrificed two chickens… I think I saw a leg protruding out. At this moment, he tried to pull me into his house. Maybe he would have killed me,” said the father.

According to sources familiar with the case, initial questioning “indicated” that the accused was mentally unstable. “He did not seem to be eating anything. The doctor has referred him to Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences,” said an official.