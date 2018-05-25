Bodh Gaya blasts: Special NIA court convicts five Indian Mujahideen militants

The blast site at Mahabodhi temple. (AP Photo/Manish Bhandari/File) The blast site at Mahabodhi temple. (AP Photo/Manish Bhandari/File)

A special NIA court in Patna on Friday convicted five Indian Mujahideen militants in the Bodh Gaya serial blasts case of 2013. Special NIA judge Manoj Kumar Sinha held all the five accused – Imtiyaz Ansari, Haider Ali, Mujib Ullah, Omair Siddiqui and Azharuddin Qureishi – guilty in the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act.

The court fixed May 31 as the date for pronouncement of the quantum of sentence. The pilgrim town of Bodh Gaya was rocked by a series of explosions in the morning of July 7, 2013 which had left a number of people, including some Buddhist monks, injured.

