Three JMB members arrested for blasts in Bodh Gaya, Burdwan

The NIA has recovered incriminating material, including circuit design of IEDs, from the two accused, the statement said. (Representational Image) The NIA has recovered incriminating material, including circuit design of IEDs, from the two accused, the statement said. (Representational Image)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested in Kerala two suspected members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) — a terrorist outfit active in Bangladesh — in connection with a blast in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya in January.

A third member of the outfit was arrested from the neighbouring Karnataka in connection with the 2014 Burdwan (in West Bengal) blast case.

Abdul Karim and Mustafizur Rehman, from Murshidabad and Birbhum districts of West Bengal, respectively, were arrested from a labour camp in Kerala’s Malappuram district on August 3, a statement released by the NIA said. The two men had been hiding in the camp after they allegedly planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at Bodh Gaya’s Mahabodhi temple, it said.

On Monday, they were produced before a Patna court that remanded them in 15-day NIA custody, it said. The NIA has recovered incriminating material, including circuit design of IEDs, from the two accused, the statement said.

A small-intensity bomb had gone off near the temple complex on January 19. While there were no casualties due to the blast, it had led to the recovery of several other IEDs in the vicinity.

In a separate operation, the NIA and the Intelligence Bureau on Monday arrested another suspected JMB member and Bangladeshi national, Kausar alias Muneer Sheikh alias Shujanmiya, from Karnataka’s Ramanagara district.

Kausar was identified as accused “number 24” and “senior leader of JMB” in a chargesheet filed by the NIA in the 2014 case — a bomb had ripped through a house in Khagragarh locality of Burdwan on October 2 that year, killing two people. He was tracked down after he established contact with an associate in Kerala, said police sources.

Two ‘IS sympathisers’ questioned

Hyderabad: Two suspected IS sympathisers, accused of propagating “extremist views” at madrasas, were questioned by the NIA on Monday here. The two men were reportedly picked up from Shaheen Nagar during raids in connection with a 2016 case, they added. The raids were conducted after an Internet Protocol (IP) address and other evidence indicated towards the presence of the suspected IS members in the locality. —ENS

