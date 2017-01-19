Boat capsizes off Gujarat coast; one fisherman dead, three missing

Image for representational purpose. Image for representational purpose.

A fisherman was killed while three others were still missing after their boat capsized in Arabian Sea near the coastal town of Okha in Devbhoomi-Dwarka district in the early hours today, police said.

The mishap took place in the high seas at around 2 AM today when a strong wave overturned a fishing boat, having six fishermen on board, around 35 nautical miles off Okha coast, said the Dwarka police who had registered a case.

Out of the six fishermen who plunged into the sea, body of one, Nadim Chauhan, has been found while three are still missing, Assistant Sub-Inspector Kishor Shilu said.

“Six fishermen, on board ‘Faisal Sanjari’ boat, ventured into the sea on Tuesday from Navi Bandar harbour near Una town. Out of the six, Yakub Chauhan and Sikandar Aarab swam for some distance and were rescued by another boat, while Nadim Chauhan eventually died of drowning,” he said.

Those who are still missing include Hanif Kasam, Babu Kharva and Hajibhai.

“We have found Nadim’s body and sent it for postmortem. Efforts are on to find three others, whose fate is still unknown,” the police officer added.

