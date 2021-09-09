Boat capsizes in Ganga in UP, six feared drowned

Six persons, including three children, are feared dead after a boat carrying 14 people capsized in Ganga in Mirzapur district on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that eight men, including the boatman and two children, have been rescued.

All the victims are residents of Jharkhand who had come to Mirzapur to visit a temple in the Vindhyachal.

DIG (Mirzapur Range) RK Bharadwaj said the rescue operation was on with a team of local and PAC divers trying to locate the missing persons. A team of the National Disaster Response Force has also joined the search operation, he added.

According to officials, the boat capsized after a water collected in it due to heavy rainfall.

Police said the family from Jharkhand comprised four men, three women and five children.