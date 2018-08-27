Boat capsizes in Arabian Sea; six swim to safety, one missing

Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
Divers and locals were searching for the missing fisherman, officials said.

By: PTI | Thane | Published: August 27, 2018 12:04:27 pm
Six fishermen swam to safety while one was missing after their boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Uttan coast here in Maharashtra, police said Monday.

The mishap took place around 9.30 pm yesterday when the seven fishermen on board the transit boat were on way to a bigger boat anchored in the deep sea, an official at the Uttan police station said.

Amid the high tide, their transit boat overturned off the Uttan coast, located in Bhayandar area of Thane, he said. While four fishermen swam to safety late last night, two reached the Uttan shore this morning, the official said. Divers and locals were searching for the missing fisherman, he said.

