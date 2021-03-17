Boards formed for three municipalities in Vadodara

The BJP-majority Padra, Savli and Dabhoi Municipalities also appointed the executive chairpersons and ruling party leaders and whips for the municipality boards on Tuesday.

Municipalities of Padra, Savli and Dabhoi in Vadodara district elected their respective presidents and vice-presidents on Tuesday, with workers of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) once again celebrating the majority win that the party had registered in the polls held on February 28.

The BJP-majority Padra, Savli and Dabhoi Municipalities also appointed the executive chairpersons and ruling party leaders and whips for the municipality boards on Tuesday.

In Padra, Mayurdhwaj Singh Zala was unanimously appointed the president while Devyani Patel was elected the vice-president. Nayan Kumar Bhavsar became the executive chairman and Tejas Gohil as the party leader and Tejal Shah the whip in the general body meeting of Padra municipality.



In Savli Municipality, Hetal Patel was elected president while Dakshesh Kumar Upadhyay was appointed as vice president in presence of BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar, Vipul Shah is the executive chairman of Savli while Darshita Rana was chosen as ruling party leader and Ranjit Vanzara was made the whip.

In Dabhoi Kajal Dulani was chosen the president while Mitesh Kumar Patel became the vice-president, in presence of Dabhoi BJP MLA Shailesh Mehta.

The Dabhoi Municipality also elected Vishal Shah as the executive chairman and Biren Kumar Shah as party leader while Manoj Kumar Patel was chosen the whip.



On Wednesday, the Godhra Municipality will meet to elect its leaders where the BJP and Independents have won 18 seats each out of the total 44 and seven deciding seats are with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), while the Congress has won one seat in Godhra.