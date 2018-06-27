Board of Investigation set up to probe Sukhoi crash near Nashik

Sukhoi jet crashed near Nashik, both pilots safe. Sukhoi jet crashed near Nashik, both pilots safe.

A board of investigation has been set up to find the cause of the Sukhoi aircraft crash near Nashik in Maharashtra today, the fighter jet maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said. “Su-30 MkI, produced at HAL Nashik, crashed during a sortie in local flying area of Ozar (Nashik) Airport today at 11 hrs,” HAL said in a statement.

It said the aircraft was piloted by Wg Cdr Prashant Nair accompanied by Sqn Ldr L Biswal (Flight Test Engineer) and they ejected safely. “The Board of Investigation has been ordered to find out the exact cause,” the statement read.

According to local police, the aircraft crashed in a farm at Wavi-Thushi village near Pimpalgaon Baswant town, around 25 km from Nashik. Both the pilots of the aircraft, awaiting induction in the Indian Air Force, ejected safely. Some farm labourers working in the field where it crashed were injured after being hit by splinters and were hospitalised.

