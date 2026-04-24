From Manipur and Mizoram to Tel Aviv, 240 from ‘lost tribe’ make their way to Israel

Over 240 members of the B’nei Menashe community of Manipur and Mizoram, who believe they are descendants of one of the “ten lost tribes of Israel”, were flown into Tel Aviv on Thursday night, in the first such batch of relocation of members of the community by the Israeli government.

The B’nei Menashe are a Jewish community among the Mizo and Kuki tribal communities of Manipur and Mizoram, who believe that they are descendants of the Menashe tribe.

There are about 7,000 members of the community living between Manipur and Mizoram, but many have already migrated to Israel over the years. Shavei Israel, a private body that oversees migration to Israel, said it has assisted in the movement of around 4,000 B’nei Menashe to Israel over the years. A mass emigration took place in 2006, when 213 members of the community migrated from Mizoram, followed by another 233 people from Manipur in 2007. Over 400 had emigrated in 2018.