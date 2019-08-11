BMS plans protest against Centre’s policies on workers

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is planning an agitation against various central policies concerning workers.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, BMS all-India general secretary Virjesh Upadhyaya said, “The government is planning many changes that are not in the interest of workers and the country, like merger of banks and insurance companies, codification of labour laws, involvement of corporates in running sectors like railways and defence. We are opposed to many of these steps. We are already holding protests in individual sectors but we are planning to launch an inclusive agitation that will cover all issues in one effort.”

“We will hold our national executive in New Delhi on August 16, 17 and 18, in which we will decide the course of agitation,” he said.

“The government has grouped 42 different labour laws into four codes. Of them, the first code regarding the unorganised sector is good but there are many problems in the drafts of the other three codes. We have given our suggestions for amendments. We will have to see in what shape do these finally come out when the government brings them to Parliament,” he added.

“Eighty-seven per cent people are employed on contract basis and have no job security. This needs to change. Why should the government employ people on contract for regular jobs? Then why can’t all the benefits meant for regular jobs be applicable to the contract employees too.”

Upadhyaya also criticised the move to merge banks and insurance companies. He said, “The world has seen what happens when a big bank collapses. It happened in America a few years ago. So, merging two-three banks into one is fraught with the kind of danger the world has seen from the American example.”