No fine for not wearing masks inside private vehicles: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sunday said those found not wearing masks inside their private vehicles will not be fined. However, wearing masks in public transport is still a punishable offence.

The BMC made wearing of face masks/cover compulsory from April 8, given the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city. Apart from collecting fines, the BMC also began making violators perform community services, such as sweeping roads, if they argued or refused to pay the fine. However, the punishment had not deterred violators.

In September, the BMC had reduced the fine for not wearing a mask from the initial Rs 1,000 to Rs 200.

On an average, the BMC had been penalising 42 people per day, and collecting around Rs 10,000 as fines per day. As per data provided by the BMC, till November 28, its teams had penalised 4.86 lakh people and collected Rs 10.07 lakh crore as fine for not wearing masks in public places.