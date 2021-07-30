scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 29, 2021
BMC to start vaccinating bedridden persons at home

Those eligible will be administered Covaxin as per the directives of the Maharashtra Covid-19 task force.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 30, 2021 2:29:05 am
At a vaccine centre in Mumbai. Express Photo: Amit Chakravarthy

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will from Friday begin vaccinating bedridden and immobile persons at their homes in Mumbai against Covid-19 on a pilot basis. The initiative will start from the K East administrative ward, comprising areas like Andheri East and Marol.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the BMC said that people who are bedridden due to age, physical or medical reasons, will be vaccinated from July 30.

Those eligible will be administered Covaxin as per the directives of the Maharashtra Covid-19 task force.

The vaccination will be carried out in the presence of experts and all necessary precautions will be undertaken, the statement said. It added that a medical certificate, along with written consent of the eligible person or a relative, should be submitted to the BMC. NGO Project Mumbai will assist the civic body in the initiative.

