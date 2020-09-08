BMC issues notice to Kangana Ranaut for ‘illegal’ construction in Mumbai office

The development also comes in the wake of spat between Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after the actress compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a notice to actor Kangana Ranaut for alleged illegal construction in her office at Pali Hill in Bandra West. The civic body asked her to produce documents regarding the additions made in her office beyond the approved plans. Ranaut has been given 24 hours to respond.

The notice was issued a day after BMC officials visited the office. “We have served a notice to Ranaut to submit documentary evidence and permissions regarding illegal constructions. If she failed to file a reply within 24-hrs we will initiate action of demolition of illegal extensions, “said Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, H-west ward (Bandra west). The BMC had served the notice under section 354 (A) of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act for carrying out illegal constructions.

According to BMC officials, there is an illegal extension in her office, and a team from the Building Proposal department has inspected the premises to check the deviations from approved plans. As per the authorities, Ranaut’s office is listed as a residential property in their records.

Following the action, Ranaut has tweeted about the BMC team’s visit. “They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything. I have all the papers, BMC permissions. Nothing has been done illegally in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing the entire structure,”, Ranaut said.

A source from the BMC said that in 2018, the civic body had given a notice to Ranaut for illegal construction in her house at Bandra West under Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. “The matter is pending in Dindoshi court as the actor had challenged the BMC notice,” said a senior official from BMC.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday accorded Y+ category security to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut after she expressed threat to her life as she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The development also comes in the wake of spat between Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after the actress compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

