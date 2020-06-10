BMC Dy Commissioner dies after testing positive

His body was shifted to Sion Hospital, officials said, adding they are yet to find if the senior officer had any comorbidities. (File Photo) His body was shifted to Sion Hospital, officials said, adding they are yet to find if the senior officer had any comorbidities. (File Photo)

Mumbai has lost its Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit (54) to Covid-19 Tuesday.

Dixit is the first senior officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to succumb to Covid-19. So far, 55 civic officials have died due to the virus.

According to civic officials, Dixit had been attending office till Monday. Though he was asymptomatic, he got himself tested at a clinic in Mahim two days ago.

“On Monday, after his test result came positive, we called him saying he needed to be quarantined. However, he said he did not have symptoms and would home-quarantine himself. Around 8.30 am on Tuesday, we got a call from his family members requesting us to send a doctor and an ambulance,” a BMC officer said. However, when the civic team reached his house in Mahim, he had already passed away, the officer said.

His body was shifted to Sion Hospital, officials said, adding they are yet to find if the senior officer had any comorbidities.

