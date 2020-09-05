BMC chief visits Nagpur as district’s daily positive tally nears 2,000 mark

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal. (Twitter@mybmc)

EVEN as a special team headed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal visited Nagpur on Friday, the district’s daily Covid-19 positive tally inched closer to the 2,000 mark.

Chahal, who was accompanied by three expert doctors, discussed the situation with Nagpur district and divisional revenue and health officials. “One should not draw conclusions by high or low numbers. The basic focus should be on how you do patient management and patient care, how you improve hospital facilities and ambulance service,” he said.

He suggested that there should be a dashboard at the command level for checking all these things along the lines of the one in Mumbai.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Energy Minister Nitin Raut said the Mumbai team was here to help improve the Nagpur situation.

On Friday, there were 1,966 fresh cases, 39 deaths and 1,228 recoveries. In Mumbai, the corresponding figures were 36,398, 1,216 and 24,110 respectively.

Of the total 1,216 deaths, 928 have been reported from within the city limits. The 1,966 new cases were reported from among 3,114 RT-PCR and 5,054 rapid antigen tests conducted on Friday with the positivity rate coming to 24 per cent.

Till date, more than 2,82,633 tests, including 1,15,009 antigen tests, have been conducted in the district. This brings the overall positivity rate to at least 12.9 per cent.

The remaining 10 districts of Vidarbha saw 1,471 positive cases and 32 deaths, including nine in Yavatmal, seven in Amravati, four each in Chandrapur and Buldana, three in Akola, two in Bhandara and one in Gondia.

The total number of positive cases in the region has risen above 70,000 and there have been 45,000 recoveries till date.

