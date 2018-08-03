BMC chief Ajoy Mehta reinstates suspended guards

FOUR SECURITY guards of the BMC, who were suspended on Wednesday for failing to clear traffic on the lane near the civic body headquarters, leading to commissioner Ajoy Mehta getting stuck, were reinstated on Thursday following the commissioner’s intervention.

The lane between The Times of India building and the BMC headquarters is usually congested with parked cars. On Monday, Mehta had got stuck as a car blocked the entry into the lane. By the time the car could be moved, he was late for a meeting.

While checking the CCTV cameras, the officials had found that the on-duty guards were missing from the gates 4 and 5 for almost 13 minutes. Following this, the guards, including a woman, were suspended.

When Mehta found out about the suspension, he reinstated the four guards immediately. “They might be at fault for being missing on duty, but direct suspension was not the solution,” he said.

