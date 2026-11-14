Congress appoints BM Sandeep as AICC Telangana in-charge

In a press release, the AICC said: "The Honourable Congress President has appointed Shri BM Sandeep as the AICC In-charge of Telangana, with immediate effect."

Written by: Nikhila Henry
1 min readHyderabadUpdated: Nov 14, 2026 08:25 PM IST
Congress BM Sandeep has been appointed as the AICC in-charge in Telangana. (Credits: Facebook/ BM Sandeep)BM Sandeep has been appointed as the AICC in-charge in Telangana. (Credits: Facebook/ BM Sandeep)
AI Narration

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed BM Sandeep as its in-charge for Telangana with immediate effect.

In a press release, the AICC said: “The Honourable Congress President has appointed Shri BM Sandeep as the AICC In-charge of Telangana, with immediate effect.”

“The party appreciated the contributions of the outgoing AICC In-charge Ms Meenakshi Natarajan,” it added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanni... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments