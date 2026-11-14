Congress appoints BM Sandeep as AICC Telangana in-charge

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed BM Sandeep as its in-charge for Telangana with immediate effect.

In a press release, the AICC said: “The Honourable Congress President has appointed Shri BM Sandeep as the AICC In-charge of Telangana, with immediate effect.”

“The party appreciated the contributions of the outgoing AICC In-charge Ms Meenakshi Natarajan,” it added.