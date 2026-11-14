Congress appoints BM Sandeep as AICC Telangana in-charge

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The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed BM Sandeep as its in-charge for Telangana with immediate effect.
In a press release, the AICC said: “The Honourable Congress President has appointed Shri BM Sandeep as the AICC In-charge of Telangana, with immediate effect.”
“The party appreciated the contributions of the outgoing AICC In-charge Ms Meenakshi Natarajan,” it added.
Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Shri B. M. Sandeep as the AICC In-charge of Telangana, with immediate effect.
The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing AICC In-charge Ms. Meenakshi Natarajan. https://t.co/dBWK1yr1HX
— INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) November 14, 2026