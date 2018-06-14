Blunder to give away RS seat, says Sudheeran

Senior Kerala Congress leader V M Sudheeran. (File) Senior Kerala Congress leader V M Sudheeran. (File)

Senior Congress leader and party’s former Kerala unit chief V M Sudheeran on Wednesday called the decision to offer the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state to former UDF ally Kerala Congress (M) as a “Himalayan blunder” and slammed former CM Oommen Chandy. Sudheeran said Chandy was “jealous” of his popularity as then state Congress president and thus decided to close down all bars.

“The liquor policy is said to be one the factors that led to the rout of (Congress-led) UDF in 2016 Assembly polls. As the state unit chief, I had demanded closure of only substandard liquor bars. But Chandy directed shutdown of all bars since he was jealous of my popularity,’’ he said.

Blaming Chandy and other senior leaders for giving away the RS seat, he said, “No leader with any political sense will take such a decision. It is a Himalayan blunder. Kerala Congress (M) chairman K M Mani had bargained with both CPI(M) and BJP after quitting UDF. There is no guarantee he would remain with UDF even after getting the RS seat.”

Chandy, made AICC general secretary last week, did not want to react. “I have returned from Andhra Pradesh after instructing leaders to not go public against the party and leaders,’’ he said.

