Bluetooth in shoes, answers on Google: How cheating ring targeted GATE exam in Raipur

Six men, including three engineering graduates from Haryana, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly cheating in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) using Bluetooth devices in Chhattisgarh’s capital, Raipur.
The incident was uncovered at around 3 pm at an examination centre in ION Digital Zone, Sarona, under the jurisdiction of DD Nagar police station.
Acting on specific inputs, a police team nabbed three individuals roaming suspiciously outside the exam centre. The trio were allegedly making use of Bluetooth devices to help the three engineering graduates from Haryana who were taking the exam inside the centre. The accused students were allegedly using micro Bluetooth devices hidden in their shoes and inside their ears to carry out the communication.
“Our team maintained discreet surveillance around the examination centre. While monitoring suspicious activities near the examination centre, the team noticed a few individuals in suspicious circumstances carrying electronic devices. Upon interrogation and search, devices used for facilitating cheating were recovered, after which all suspects were detained for questioning,” police said.
DCP (West) Sandeep Patel said, “During interrogation, the accused disclosed the names of their associates who were appearing for the examination inside the centre. After coordinating with the examination authorities and conducting searches of the suspected candidates, concealed Bluetooth electronic devices were recovered from them. On being questioned, it was revealed that the plan involved the candidate inside the examination hall reading out the questions through a Bluetooth device, while an accomplice stationed outside searched the answers on Google and transmitted them back to the candidate via the device.”
According to the police, the accused said they supplied special electronic devices to candidates appearing in the examination in return for Rs 2-3 lakh per paper.
The three arrested helping the candidates cheat were Darshan Sehrawag, 26, Narendra Kumar Chandra, 29, and Bunty Kumar, 38. Those who appeared for the exam and were arrested were Sumit Sehrawag, 30, Laxminarayan Verma, 36, and Amar Chandra, 32.
Three Bluetooth ear devices (micro/concealable), four other Bluetooth devices, eight mobile phones, three SIM cards, and other electronic equipment were seized.
The accused were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. They have been booked under sections 318(2) and 61(2) BNS, section 66 of the IT Act, and section 10(1) of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.
