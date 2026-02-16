Bluetooth in shoes, answers on Google: How cheating ring targeted GATE exam in Raipur

The incident was uncovered at around 3 pm at an examination centre in ION Digital Zone, Sarona, under the jurisdiction of DD Nagar police station.

Six men, including three engineering graduates from Haryana, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly cheating in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) using Bluetooth devices in Chhattisgarh’s capital, Raipur.

The incident was uncovered at around 3 pm at an examination centre in ION Digital Zone, Sarona, under the jurisdiction of DD Nagar police station.

Acting on specific inputs, a police team nabbed three individuals roaming suspiciously outside the exam centre. The trio were allegedly making use of Bluetooth devices to help the three engineering graduates from Haryana who were taking the exam inside the centre. The accused students were allegedly using micro Bluetooth devices hidden in their shoes and inside their ears to carry out the communication.