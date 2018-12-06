Blue Whale Challenge? Girl commits suicide, ‘cut here to exit’ found written on her hand

A 17-year old girl was found dead in Nagpur on Tuesday evening. She is suspected to have played a suicide game called the ‘Blue Whale challenge’. “The girl hanged herself by a dupatta to the ceiling fan of her room on the first floor of her house where she used to study,” said Police Inspector Vijay Talware of Beltarodi police station.

Talware added, “we found that there was ‘cut here to exit ‘ written on her hand, giving rise to suspicion that she may have been a mobile game addict. Her father, a retired air force personnel, has said that she used to play mobile games. But the exact reason behind the suicide would be known only after we receive a report from the forensic and cyber expert”.

He also said that the girl had taken a drop in her twelve standards study as she couldn’t secure admission in reputed colleges.

The Blue Whale game or Blue Whale Challenge is believed to be a suicide game wherein a group of administrators or a certain curator gives a participant a task to complete daily — for a period of 50 days — the final of which is the participant committing suicide.