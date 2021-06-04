‘Blue-finned Mahseer out of IUCN red list’

THE BLUE-FINNED Mahseer, which was on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) red list of endangered species, has now moved to the ‘least concern’ status, a statement from Tata Power said.

The group is involved in conservation of the blue-finned and golden mahseer for 50 years in Lonavala. However, the golden mahseer is still in danger of going extinct.

“The Golden Mahseer is still on that list, and… we… will not lie back till this endangered species too swims out of the red…” a statement issued by Tata Power said.

Around five lakh mahseer are bred at the Walvan Hatchery in Lonavala, where an artificial lake has been created.

“It is here that the Blue-Finned and Golden species of Mahseer congregate. Once the eggs hatch, they remain in the lake for 4-6 months. They are then handed over to various fisheries departments across the country, who in turn introduce them into lakes and rivers in their states,” the statement said.